These are New Jersey’s best hospitals

US News & World Report has released their rankings of hospitals on the national, regional, and state levels and 13 New Jersey hospitals made the cut.

To come up with the rankings, US News looked at 99 hospitals in the state and their performance in various specialties like cancer, cardiology, pulmonology and urology. They also looked at procedures performed like hip replacements and diabetes care.

Hackensack University Hospital and Morristown Medical Center shared the top spot in New Jersey. According to a statement, "Hackensack Meridian Health hospitals consistently rank among the best in New Jersey and the nation because of our outstanding staff, who put our patients first by delivering high-quality, compassionate care that keeps getting better," said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. "Their heroic efforts during the pandemic have made our network stronger than ever, and enabled us to continue serving local communities with more top-ranked hospitals than anyone in New Jersey."

Here are the other New Jersey hospitals that made the cut, with their ranking within the state:

No. 3: Valley Hospital, Ridgewood

No. 4: Overlook Medical Center, Summit

No. 5: Saint Barnabas Medical Center, Livingston

No. 6: Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick

No. 7: AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City

No. 7: Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune

No. 7: Cooper University Health Care-Camden, Camden

No. 10: Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Camden

No. 10: Jefferson Health-Stratford, Cherry Hill and Washington Township

No. 10: Virtua Voorhees Hospital, Voorhees

No. 13: Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank

US News & World Report stresses that these rankings should be used as a starting point for choosing a provider and not used as the only determinant.

To see the complete New Jersey rankings and explanation, go here.

