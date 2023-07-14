These 4 resorts in NJ make this year’s Top 10 list of favorite spots

Travelers were asked to vote for their favorite resorts in the mid-Atlantic region, and New Jersey ended up taking four of the top 10 spots.

Travel & Leisure is out with its list of "our readers' favorite mid-Atlantic resorts of 2023."

Readers shared their opinions on resorts across five measures: rooms, location, service, food, and value.

Voters gave the No. 1 title this year to River House at Odette's, located in New Hope, Pennsylvania. Asbury Park claimed two spots on the 2023 list.

10. The Asbury Hotel — Asbury Park, New Jersey

The Asbury Hotel (theasburyhotel.com) The Asbury Hotel (theasburyhotel.com) loading...

9. The Hotel Hershey — Hershey, Pennsylvania

8. Annapolis Waterfront Hotel, Autograph Collection — Annapolis, Maryland

7. Omni Bedford Springs Resort — Bedford, Pennsylvania

6. The Reeds at Shelter Haven — Stone Harbor, New Jersey

The Reeds at Shelter Haven, Stone Harbor (Facebook) The Reeds at Shelter Haven, Stone Harbor

(Facebook) loading...

5. Congress Hall — Cape May, New Jersey

4. Inn at Perry Cabin — St. Michael's, Maryland

3. Asbury Ocean Club — Asbury Park, New Jersey

Asbury Ocean Club (Facebook) Asbury Ocean Club (Facebook) loading...

2. Nemacolin — Farmington, Pennsylvania

1. River House at Odette's — New Hope, Pennsylvania

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

How to pronounce these 20 town names in NJ How many of these New Jersey municipalities and neighborhoods have you been pronouncing wrong?