These 4 resorts in NJ make this year’s Top 10 list of favorite spots
Travelers were asked to vote for their favorite resorts in the mid-Atlantic region, and New Jersey ended up taking four of the top 10 spots.
Travel & Leisure is out with its list of "our readers' favorite mid-Atlantic resorts of 2023."
Readers shared their opinions on resorts across five measures: rooms, location, service, food, and value.
Voters gave the No. 1 title this year to River House at Odette's, located in New Hope, Pennsylvania. Asbury Park claimed two spots on the 2023 list.
10. The Asbury Hotel — Asbury Park, New Jersey
9. The Hotel Hershey — Hershey, Pennsylvania
8. Annapolis Waterfront Hotel, Autograph Collection — Annapolis, Maryland
7. Omni Bedford Springs Resort — Bedford, Pennsylvania
6. The Reeds at Shelter Haven — Stone Harbor, New Jersey
5. Congress Hall — Cape May, New Jersey
4. Inn at Perry Cabin — St. Michael's, Maryland
3. Asbury Ocean Club — Asbury Park, New Jersey
2. Nemacolin — Farmington, Pennsylvania
1. River House at Odette's — New Hope, Pennsylvania
