These 3 things will get NJ to put down our cell phones most 

This sounds like one of those “Impossible Question” segments on a radio show, where people guess all morning at some obscure trivia stat.

What three things will get New Jerseyans to put away their phones more than anything else?

Go!

Answers soon. But other stats first.

Office Recovery surveyed residents in every state and asked questions regarding how often they are away from their phones.

Then, and this is fun, they assigned ‘lonely points.’ Meaning, how lonely is your phone from not being constantly looked at and played with? In other words, the lonelier your phone, the better you are at putting it away and not being addicted to it.

Turns out New Jersey’s cell phones aren’t very lonely at all.

Yeah, we’re pretty addicted. Out of 45 states, we ranked 36 (five states didn’t answer in great enough numbers to draw fair conclusions, so they were excluded). Meaning there are only nine states more obsessed with their phones than we are.

Think about what it would take for most people to put their phone away. What do you think those top three activities would be?

Much lower on that list are things like being on a date. Only 33.52% said they would put their phone away.

So 66.48% would keep looking at it? I’d become completely convinced that there’s something in my teeth if a guy kept doing that.

To quote Stephanie Tanner from Full House: how rude!

But here are the top three things that will make us put down our phones.

In 3rd place, with 58.61% saying yes, the phone will be ‘lonely,’ is taking a bath.

Okay, gotta admit, while having my pasta dinner in my stress bath (a real thing I have done), I may still have been scrolling my phone.

Don’t judge me, I’ll need another stress bath!

In 2nd place is meditating, or praying. 65.52% report the phone goes away during this. As well, it should.

So, have you figured out 1st place?

The thing that will get the most people to put that phone away is…having sex. Good, hot, steamy sex means 76.33% won’t look at their phone.

But yikes! This means 23.67% ARE on their phones at times during sex? Unless they’re recording, I’d say they’re not that into you.

Other interesting takeaways from the study:

The average American can only go 45 minutes without checking their phone.

70% of us keep our cell phone within arm’s reach while sleeping.

And Pennsylvania had the nation’s highest ‘lonely phone’ ranking. Meaning Pennsylvania is the least phone addicted state. Or they’re having some good sex.

