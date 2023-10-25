There’s no way these two NJ cities should be on ‘safest in the U.S.’ list

There are three kinds of lies. Lies, Damn Lies, and Statistics.

This old quote seems to apply today when reviewing the stats used by WalletHub to determine the top cities in America when it comes to safety.

Most people look at a city and judge "safety" related to how comfortable are you walking from your car to a house or to a restaurant after you park.

Would you let your teenage daughter go out late with friends? Are you generally concerned about having your car stolen or being assaulted on the street?

These are certainly questions that residents who don't live in Newark or Jersey City have before heading downtown.

Jersey City (Google Street View)

In Jersey City, the crime stats are outpacing New York City and in Newark, it's even worse with the largest city in NJ having a violent crime rate double the national average.

Ebon Square Apartments in Newark after a shooting 6/26/23

It should come as no surprise that Newark and Jersey City are often and recently found in the list of the top most dangerous cities in New Jersey.

Of course, that didn't stop the folks at WalletHub from listing both places among the safest in the country.

I guess, "financial safety" and rare natural disasters count.

Is that why these cities/towns didn't make the list?

