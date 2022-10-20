There is a 24-hour nostalgic candy-making company right here in NJ

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — With Halloween coming up soon, it’s only fitting to talk about candy.

Did you know that “Smarties,” the iconic tablet candies that come in a roll, are made right here in New Jersey?

What is the Smarties story?

According to the website, on Jan. 10, 1949, Edward Dee brought his family from England to New Jersey.

With only two machines, he succeeded in founding Ce De Candy Inc., the maker of Smarties.

Dee opened his first candy factory in Bloomfield in August 1949. He then moved the company to Elizabeth in 1959.

The final move came in 1967 to Union.

Then on Jan. 1, 2011, the company changed its name from Ce De Candy Inc. to Smarties Candy Company.

Smarties are made 24 hours a day in two candy factories located in Union and in Newmarket, Ontario.

Six colors of candy tablets that appear in the roll are yellow (pineapple), white (orange cream), pink (cherry), green (strawberry), purple (grape), and orange (orange).

The candy empire is now led by Dee’s granddaughters, Sarah Dee, Jessica Dee Sawyer and Liz Dee.

The company produces billions of Smarties rolls each year.

Since the Smarties Candy Company is committed to providing safe high-quality candy, it follows strict rules and practices in the manufacturing facility. Therefore, factory visits are not permitted to the public.

