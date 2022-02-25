There are mermaids in New Jersey

If you’ve ever wanted to see a real mermaid, your chance is here! One of the real gems of New Jersey, the Adventure Aquarium on the Camden waterfront, is hosting mermaids now through March 13, every Thursday through Monday.

You can see the mermaids in several different environments; under the water, the mermaids will be swimming in the shark realm!

According to the aquarium:

the shark realm has over 20 sharks and 200 animals live in Shark Realm, which features Sandbar Sharks, Sandtiger Sharks, Atlantic Black Tip Sharks and Nurse Sharks in 550,000 gallons of water. You will find yourself completely surrounded by some of the fiercest creatures in the ocean.

Above the waves, the mermaids will be at the surface of the Stingray Beach Club; you can watch the mermaids as they wade in the shallows, splashing and playing with cownose and southern stingrays.

There is also a chance to interact with the mermaids on land; they will also host a meet and greet with the chance to talk to a mermaid and get a keepsake photo.

All this is included with admission (except the keepsake photo) and advance reservations are strongly recommended; they can be made here.

The aquarium is one of my favorite attractions in New Jersey; in addition to mermaids, sharks, and stingrays, they have a couple of mammoth hippos that you can watch under the water and an amazing penguin display. The aquarium says that they are one of only six aquariums in the US to feature Little Blue Penguins.

The aquarium is located at 1 Riverside Dr. on the Camden waterfront.

