Celebrate Christmas underwater at this NJ aquarium

This holiday season you can enjoy the Christmas spirit underwater at the Adventure Aquarium in Camden.

The special event is called “Christmas Underwater” and is included in your regular admission. Some of the special activities include Scuba Santa in the Ocean Realm, “sharing Christmas cheer with kids (and animals!) of all ages!”

According to the Adventure Aquarium website:

"Explore even more holiday decor than ever before, including underwater light displays, festive new shows and the World's Tallest Underwater Christmas Tree! The Christmas tree is 18 feet tall and is decorated with custom-sculpted coral. There are also eight underwater light displays spread among the 15,000 animals at the aquarium."

Scuba Santa dives with the sharks, sea turtles, and rays and is always available to pose for pictures with guests for holiday photos.

Also featured are three special holiday-themed shows. The first is “Fishmas Traditions” and includes the aquarium’s elves explaining the traditions the animals have all while helping Scuba Santa prepare for his big day.

The second show is “Merry Fishmas, Boris,” described as “perfect for our little guppies, come and see our puppet friends Whitney and Finley try to surprise Boris the shark with the perfect gift for Fishmas!”

Finally, there is “Does it snow in the Ocean?” which explains the effect that winter has on the animals.

Christmas Underwater is included in the daily admission or membership, but reservations are strongly recommended for all visitors You can also purchase a bundle that includes a photo with Santa. Tickets are available here.

