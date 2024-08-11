There are 27 holes at this NJ gem of a golf course

It's tough to avoid crowds at any golf course nowadays. It feels like since the COVID-19 pandemic getting a tee time is harder and harder.

Luckily I was able to get one pretty last minute this week. My buddies and I were able to play at 7:10 a.m. at Ramblewood Country Club. It's in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

And like I said earlier, the best part about this place is the fact that they have 27 holes. They have the blue course, the red course and the white course. All of them are good, but my personal favorite is the blue course. It's out on its own on a side of the property that none of the other two courses get to.

All three courses are always really well maintained and are very fair in terms of layout. Now I played this course after all the rain we have had this past week so they weren't able to get out and mow the fairways, greens, or rough.

So the rough was tough out there. It was long and at times it could be hard to find your ball. But it did create a tough challenge.

The best part about 27 holes is it's tough for there to be a backup. The course gets a lot of play but things usually move at a good pace. You won't find yourself stuck behind other groups.

If you're looking for a fun new course, Ramblewood is a great option. I know I'll be going back there soon.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

