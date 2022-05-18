The Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market is back this spring

After two years of outdoor only gatherings, the Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market (TPRFM) is going to be held indoors (well, and outdoors, too) coming up on May 21 & 22 at the Cure Arena in Trenton.

The TPRFM is one of the more eclectic gatherings in the Garden State; their website describes the event like this:

The TPRFM is a family-friendly, cultural celebration and DIY craft show that occurs multiple times a year in Trenton and beyond which features hundreds of different DIY vendors and food trucks each day. All are welcome and encouraged to attend. We celebrate inclusiveness, individuality, the arts, music, family, friendships, small businesses, DIY culture and most importantly… community.

So, what can you expect? The TPRFM is held three times a year and the one this Spring will feature over 300 “unique small businesses, artists, and makers” each day, with food trucks and live music, too.

As far as what will be available for purchase? A lot.

Just some of the categories of merchandise include: vinyl, vintage, handmade, original items; interesting curiosities, unique collectibles, horror memorabilia, and (my favorite) taxidermy. Just that alone makes me want to go.

Here are the details if you are planning on going:

$15 at the door (good for both days)!

Punx 10 & under are always free!

Parking located at in Cure Arena parking lot (81 Hamilton Ave)

Rain or Shine. Market is indoors & outdoors

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NJ county fairs make a comeback: Check out the schedule for 2022 UPDATED 4/10: A current list of county fairs happening across the Garden State for 2022. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order from South NJ to North NJ)

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey. If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions: