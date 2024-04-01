Slammin’ Brew coffee shop is now open in Trenton, NJ
Let’s face it, we need our caffeine fix in order to live in New Jersey. We can’t deal with all the B.S. in this state without something to keep us going.
So there’s good news coming out of Trenton with the addition of a brand new coffee shop: Slammin’ Brew.
According to their website:
Our menu features a diverse selection of coffee drinks and food classics that cater to a wide range of tastes and preferences.
I must say, based on their Instagram pics alone, the food looks pretty great.
Added bonus: it’s super easy to get your order.
Using our Red Light/Green Light pickup service, you can enjoy the convenience of online ordering! Just place your order online, and we'll have it ready for you to get in, pick up, and get going. The whole process takes less time than the red light on South Warren Street!
Located at 24 S Warren St in Trenton, the shop officially open on March 18, though they’ll hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, April 3 at 11:30 a.m.
Yo, Trenton! Yeah, we’re open
Slammin’ Brew’s hours are:
☕ Monday: 6:30AM - 4:30PM
☕ Tuesday: 6:30AM - 4:30PM
☕ Wednesday: 6:30AM - 4:30PM
☕ Thursday: 6:30AM - 4:30PM
☕ Friday: 6:30AM - 4:30PM
☕ Saturday: closed
☕ Sunday: closed
You can check out their full menu here.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
