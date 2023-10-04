The Top 10 hot toys for Christmas you must find in NJ right now

You know how it is. With Christmas still more than two months away American business wanted us to start shopping for it in March. Don’t buy into it. You have plenty of time.

But…

Every year there’s one category parents worry about. Kid’s toys. Will there be a hot toy that becomes impossible to find? Next thing you know you’re Arnold Schwarzenegger battling a nemesis for Turbo Man. Don’t be that guy.

Just released by Macy’s and Toys "R" Us is the 2023 list of Top 10 hottest Christmas toys. These are the ones shaping up to be the most coveted, the most talked about and highest in demand.

Lots of Gift boxes on wood, christmas presents in paper Milkos loading...

We are thrilled to bring Geoffrey’s Hot Toy List for the 2023 holiday season to our customers with unique Toys“R”Us experiences for kids of all ages to explore and discover all of these fun toys at Macy’s stores across the country,” said Macy’s toy expert Adeline Trento in a press release. “We have the most coveted toys on everyone’s holiday list, guaranteed to make you the star of the season.

So what are they?

Without being ranked, here’s their top ten.

Macy's Macy's loading...

Macy's Macy's loading...

Macy's Macy's loading...

Macy's Macy's loading...

Macy's Macy's loading...

Macy's Macy's loading...

DJ toy Macy's loading...

Macy's Macy's loading...

Macy's Macy's loading...

Macy's Macy's loading...

Macy's Macy's loading...

Macy's Macy's loading...

LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century Stacker compiled a list of toy crazes from the past 100 years. Gallery Credit: Jennnifer Billock

LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. To help get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz & Madison Troyer

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.