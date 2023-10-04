The Top 10 hot toys for Christmas you must find in NJ right now
You know how it is. With Christmas still more than two months away American business wanted us to start shopping for it in March. Don’t buy into it. You have plenty of time.
But…
Every year there’s one category parents worry about. Kid’s toys. Will there be a hot toy that becomes impossible to find? Next thing you know you’re Arnold Schwarzenegger battling a nemesis for Turbo Man. Don’t be that guy.
Just released by Macy’s and Toys "R" Us is the 2023 list of Top 10 hottest Christmas toys. These are the ones shaping up to be the most coveted, the most talked about and highest in demand.
We are thrilled to bring Geoffrey’s Hot Toy List for the 2023 holiday season to our customers with unique Toys“R”Us experiences for kids of all ages to explore and discover all of these fun toys at Macy’s stores across the country,” said Macy’s toy expert Adeline Trento in a press release. “We have the most coveted toys on everyone’s holiday list, guaranteed to make you the star of the season.
So what are they?
Without being ranked, here’s their top ten.
Sharper Image Team Battle Laser Tag
MINTiD Dog-E Interactive Robot Dog
Pokémon Scarlet Violet S3 Obsidian Flames Elite Trainer Box
Monkey Charli, Baby Unicorn Lulu
PAW Patrol Chase's Mighty Converting Cruiser
DJ Bouncin Star and DJ Bouncin Beats
Barbie Make and Sell Boutique Playset
Marvel Web-Spinners Playset
Furby
Hot Wheels Ultimate T-Rex Transporter
