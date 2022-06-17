The State Theatre New Jersey announces its Broadway series shows

The State Theatre New Jersey has announced the shows included in its 2022-23 Broadway series.

The four show series starts on Nov. 4 at the remodeled theater in New Brunswick; the shows are:

“Tootsie: the Comedy Musical” will be performed Nov. 4-6

“My Fair Lady,” one of the truly great Broadway musicals of all time, will run from Jan. 27-29 (2023)

“Legally Blonde: The Musical” will be at the State Theatre Apr. 28-30

A new production of “Jesus Christ Superstar” will appear from June 9-11.

Tickets for the Broadway series are available here.

Another cool announcement from the State Theatre was the return of free movie nights this summer.

Here is the movie lineup:

"Raya and the Last Dragon": 10:30 a.m and 7 p.m. on July 19

"Luca": 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. on July 26

"Space Jam: A New Legacy": 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Aug. 2

"Encanto": 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Aug. 9

"In the Heights": 7 p.m. on Aug.16

While tickets are free, they do need to be reserved.

