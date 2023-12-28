The sky is no longer falling for South Jersey football fans

Ah yes, Philadelphia Eagle fans can finally rejoice after their 33-25 victory over the Giants on Christmas.

The win improved them to 11-4 on the season and snapped a three-game losing streak that saw the team lose control of the number one seed in the NFC.

But if you took the pulse of Eagle fans over the past couple of weeks, their reactions would have made it seem like the team was a dumpster fire instead of a team who already clinched a playoff berth.

All of that can be put in the rearview mirror now though, as the Giants got them back on the winning track.

The Eagles are now one of three teams in the NFC with an 11-4 record along with the 49ers and Lions. The 49ers currently occupy the number one seed in the NFC because of the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Eagles. They beat the Eagles 42-19 back in week 13. The 49ers hold the conference record tiebreaker over the Lions.

With two games remaining, the Eagles play the Arizona Cardinals and then play the Giants once again to end the season.

At face value, it's a cakewalk final two games for the Eagles. Both the Cardinals and Giants are teams they should handle easily. But as always, anything can happen in the NFL.

For the Eagles to finish with the number one seed, they need to finish with a better record than both the Lions and 49ers because they don't own any of the tiebreakers.

The 49ers finish the season against the Commanders (who they should beat easily) and the Rams.

The Lions finish the season with the Cowboys and Vikings.

