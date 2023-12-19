The problem with NJ naming rest stops after notable people

New Jersey has a very rich history when it comes to famous and notable people. Nobody, for example, can look away from the importance of Thomas Edison.

Or George Washington and his impact that occurred right here in The Garden State. Huge impacts that shaped this very nation well beyond New Jersey.

Then we have our local artists. Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Witney Houston, and Frank Sinatra just to name a few. So much talent right here in The Great Garden State.

When it comes to actors, who can overlook Danny DeVito or James Gandolfini? Again, just a few examples to make the point.

So it should come as no surprise that those in charge in New Jersey want to find ways to honor these notable people. They certainly had, and still do have an impact on our lives today.

One idea was floated, and ultimately implemented, in 2021. That's when the rest stops on The Garden State Parkway were renamed after famous and notable New Jerseyans.

This, of course, isn't the first major highway in the state to do this. The New Jersey Turnpike has had its rest stops named after notable Garden State residents long before it ever became a thing on the Parkway.

So if it's been a thing in New Jersey in some capacity for some time now, how can that be problematic? What is it that causes some to not like the changes?

Yes, some don't like the individuals selected to be named after a rest stop. In fact, Bruce Springsteen turned down the offer to have one named after him.

No, it's not a problem with the people themselves. That's more of a personal issue than anything.

Instead, it has to do with knowing where the heck these rest stops are in the first place.

Prior to the Garden State Parkway renaming their rest stop, they were named based on the town or area they're located in. For example, the Jon Bon Jovi rest stop used to be called the Cheesequake rest stop.

Now, why does that make a difference? Because Cheesequake is a community located within Old Bridge TWP.

The rest stop is also located near Cheesequake State Park, another physical location right by The Garden State Parkway.

And because these are physical locations, they can help travelers determine approximately what part of the state the rest stops are located in.

Same thing further south at the next rest stop. If somebody says Monmouth, you instantly have an idea that the rest stop is located within the Monmouth County section of The Garden State Parkway.

But when you say Judy Blume, you might not know where that is other than knowing it's a notable New Jerseyan. As you might've guessed, the former Monmouth Rest Area is now known as the Judy Blume Rest Area.

And that's the point. When rest stops are named after people, there's no easy way to know approximately where the rest stops are located.

How about the Celia Cruz Service Area on the Garden State Parkway? Do you know where that one is?

If you don't travel that stretch regularly, you probably wouldn't. And if you're driving on the Garden State Parkway and wanted to stop there, would you have an idea off the top of your head as to where that is?

On the other hand, if someone said the Forked River Service Area, you instantly have some idea because that's an actual community. By the way, the Celia Cruz Service Area is the newer name for the Forked River location.

Even naming rest stops after mile markers would be helpful. For example, if someone said let's try to get to Rest Stop 100, you'd instantly know that's how far the rest stop is located.

Yes, we have GPS and all these fancy apps, but there's still that little thing of having a general idea without all that technology. And that's where naming these facilities after famous and notable people falls short.

Now I'm not saying we don't honor these individuals. Perhaps it's better to make them the sub-names.

For example, why not call it Atlantic County's Frank Sinatra Service Area? Sure, it's a little long, but at least the location is mentioned.

Back to the Monmouth County example, but using the mile marker example instead. It could be known as the Mile 100 Judy Blume Service Area.

You get the point. Either include a town, landmark, or mile marker in the name of the service area. It just makes it easier overall to help locate where the heck these rest stops are.

And while we're at it, why not do the same for the New Jersey Turnpike?

