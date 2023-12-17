Could Windmill Hot Dog be making a grand return to Ocean County?

It definitely seems that way!

If you're not wholly familiar with Windmill Hotdogs, it's a small chain that has a few locations in Monmouth County like Belmar, Long Branch, and Red Bank.

Windmill used to have an Ocean County location in Brick near Princeton Avenue and Route 70.

However, that location closed back in 2019 leaving fans of the hot dog stand devastated.

That being said it looks like Windmill Hot Dog may be making its triumphant return to Ocean County in the near future.

Windmill Hot Dog Seems To Be Interested In Returning To Brick, NJ

According to the Brick Shore Beat, Windmill Hot Dog has submitted an application with the township to set up shop once again off Route 70 near Princeton Avenue on a cement pad site.

It would be near the shopping center in Brick that also has the Mattress Firm, Dunkin' Donuts, a smoke shop, and a martial arts studio.

This actually isn't the first time Windmill Hot Dog had plans to go before the Board of Brick Township to propose its new location.

The township was scheduled to meet about the Windmills application once before, but the restaurant withdrew its application before the meeting.

Now that the application has been re-submitted though, Bricks Board plans on meeting with Windmill Hot Dogs at the start of 2024 to make sure they'll be all set to open up once more in Ocean County.

In the meantime, if you want to grab a dog you have a few solid locations around the Jersey Shore.