Nolan Ryan, considered by many people to be one of the greatest major league baseball players of all time, now has an exhibition devoted to him at Stockton University, spread out over five locations.

The Richard E. Bjork Library in Galloway, Kramer Hall in Hammonton, Stockton University at Manahawkin and the Noyes Arts Garage and Stockton’s campus in Atlantic City are all locations for a new “pop-up” exhibit on display until Dec. 11.

The items were donated earlier this year by Leo S. Ullman, a real estate investor.

Stockton University Stockton University loading...

“I tried to get a cross-section of memorabilia that the donor had collected that told the story of Nolan Ryan,” said Michael Cagno, the executive director of the Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton. “It’s called a pop-up exhibit because it’s not long-term. But pop-ups are also tied to baseball, and the five sites are like the four bases of a baseball diamond and the pitching mound where Ryan dominated during his remarkable 27-year career.”

Cagno said the largest display is at the Arts Garage. The walls of the room are painted in the orange and blue colors of the Houston Astros, the team that Ryan spent nine seasons with.

The exhibit at Kramer Hall features display cases and wall art. Other items, including hats and statutes, are on display in Manahawkin and on the second floor of the John F. Scarpa Academic Center in Atlantic City. Throughout all the sites are cards detailing Ryan’s career and lesser-known facts about his life, including that he would soak his fingers in pickle juice between games to help prevent blisters.

The Bjork Library is located at 101 Vera King Farris Drive in Galloway Township. The Noyes Arts Garage is at 2200 Fairmount Ave. in Atlantic City. The John F. Scarpa Academic Center is at 3711 Atlantic Ave. in Atlantic City. Kramer Hall is at 30 Front Street in Hammonton. Stockton University at Manahawkin is at 712 E. Bay Ave. in Stafford Township.

Stockton University Stockton University loading...

A public reception for the exhibit will be held 5:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Arts Garage, and Ullman will attend.

Stockton University Stockton University loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Nasty NJ town nicknames — Have you heard of them? Dennis & Judi asked their listeners for the nasty nicknames they've heard their towns referred to. How many have you heard? Which ones would you add?

How to get from Monmouth/Ocean to the Holland Tunnel without paying tolls Sometimes even your GPS doesn't know the back way to certain places.