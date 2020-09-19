The NJ 101.5 Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Getaway Giveaway: Starts 9/28!

It's coming: Your chance to win an overnight stay to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, only with New Jersey 101.5.

Did we say chance? Make that chances — three of them every weekday starting Monday, Sept. 28 and continuing through Oct. 16.

Every day, listen to New Jersey 101.5 on your FM radio, HD radio, NJ1015.com or the free New Jersey 101.5 app at 10:15 a.m., 1:15 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. for the codeword — then come to NJ1015.com or the app to plug that codeword in. That's it! Every correct response will be another chance to win, with three winners picked every day.

You'll also get a $50 dining credit that can be used for room service or one of the Hard Rock's indoor or outdoor restaurants.

Because of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, the Hard Rock is working hard to provide a safe, secure environment for guests. Precautions include mask requirements (masks are provided to guests as needed), thermal testing for those entering the property, cleaning protocols for staff, sanitizer stations in high-touch areas and social distancing. Learn more about the Hard Rock's Safe and Sound program here.

Reservations are now available for indoor dining at Hard Rock Atlantic City’s award-winning restaurants Council Oak Steaks & Seafood and Kuro. YOUYU Noodle Bar, Hard Rock Cafe, Il Mulino and Sugar Factory YOUYU Noodle Bar and Hard Rock Cafe are now back open with indoor seating as well. All indoor dining outlets are operating at 25% capacity and guests must provide a name and phone number for contract tracing.

The Lobby Bar is open seven days a week, and the Center Bar is open 24-hours a day.

Outdoor dining is available at Hard Rock Beach Bar, Hard Rock Cafe, Sugar Factory, Fish & Co., and Balcony Bar.

Check back on NJ1015.com and the New Jersey 101.5 app Monday, Sept. 28 for your first chance to enter!