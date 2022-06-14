The New Jersey 101.5 Endless Summer Contest Rules

1. No Purchase required to enter or win.

2. Eligibility: Townsquare Media Inc. Giveaways (the "Giveaways") are open only to individuals who are legal residents of the 48 contiguous states who are 21 years of age or older residing or working in New Jersey 101.5’s (WKXW) terrestrial listening area. Employees of Townsquare Media Inc., their advertising or promotion agencies, those involved in the production, development, implementation or handling of Giveaways, any agents acting for, or on behalf of the above entities, their respective parent companies, officers, directors, subsidiaries, affiliates, licensees, service providers, prize suppliers any other person or entity associated with the Giveaways (collectively "Giveaway Entities") and/or the immediate family (spouse, parents, siblings and children) and household members (whether related or not) of each such employee, are not eligible. All U.S., federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. Void in Quebec, Puerto Rico and where prohibited by law.

3. Sponsor: The sponsor of the Contest is Townsquare Media, Inc., (the "Sponsor") with offices at 1 Manhattanville Rd, Suite 202, Purchase, NY 10577.

4. Agreement to Official Rules: Participation in the Giveaway constitutes entrant's full and unconditional agreement to and acceptance of these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which are final and binding. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein.

5. Entry Period: The start and end dates/times of each Giveaway (the "Entry Period") will be posted on the applicable Giveaway site. The official Entry Period for Endless Summer Contest is 12:01 am EST, August 15, 2022 to 11:59 pm EST September 2, 2022.

6. Entry: To enter a Giveaway, follow the instructions on the Giveaway site. Submission will result in one (1) entry. The number of times you can enter the Giveaway will be posted on the applicable Giveaway site. The use of automated software for contest entry is prohibited. The use of any agencies or automated software to submit entries will void all entries submitted by that person. Individuals or organizations using automated software, including IP masking programs will be disqualified. Irregularities in the entry process will be investigated and may result in disqualification. The decision of the judges is final.

Listeners may enter up to 3 times per day, 1 time for each code word. Code words will air on NJ 101.5 FM, WKXW FM weekdays during the Entry Period at approximately 9:00 am, 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm. All times are EST. Listeners may enter the code word on the contest page on the free NJ 101.5 app. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.

7. Drawing: At the conclusion of the Entry Period, Sponsor will select the names of the potential winners in a random drawing of all eligible entries received during each Entry Period. The number of winners to be selected in a specific Giveaway will be posted on the applicable Giveaway site. The odds of being selected as a potential winner depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Entry Period. Potential winners will be contacted via email and will be asked to provide their full name, age and mailing address within a specified time period. If a potential winner does not respond within the timeframe stated in the notification email, the Sponsor may select an alternate potential winner in his/her place at random from all entries received during the Entry Period. Limit one (1) prize per household per Giveaway. During the New Jersey 101.5 Endless Summer Contest, winners will be selected and notified via the email address used for contest entry.

8. Requirements of the Potential Winners: Winners must be 21 years of age or older at the time of entry. The prize is non-transferrable. Except where prohibited, the potential winners may be required to complete and return an affidavit of eligibility and liability/publicity release (the "Affidavit/Release") within seven (7) days of being notified. If a potential fails to sign and return the Affidavit/Release within the required time period, an alternate entrant will be selected in his/her place in a random drawing of all entries received.

9. Prize(s): The prize(s) (including each prize's approximate retail value) available to be won in a specific Giveaway will be posted on the Giveaway site. The prize is not transferrable and may only be redeemed by the contest winner. No cash or other substitution may be made, except by the Sponsor, who reserves the right to substitute a prize with another prize of equal or greater value if the prize is not available for any reason as determined by the Sponsor in its sole discretion. The winners (or their parent/legal guardian in the case of a minor) are responsible for any taxes and fees associated with receipt or use of a prize. Prizes for The New Jersey 101.5 Endless Summer Contest include forty-five (45) single night stays at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, valid Sunday through Thursday including a $50 dining credit. Approximate retail value is $129.00 USD, but may vary based on date of stay.

Reservation required. Must be 21 years of age or older to reserve and check-in to a room. Must present original prize letter at time of check in. Based on availability. Blackout date(s): 8/7/2022, 8/24/2022, 8/25/2022, 9/4/2022, 9/5/2022, 10/9/22. Room offer valid for a Classic King or Classic Two Queen room. Valid photo ID (Driver's license, passport, military ID) and credit card for a $100 security deposit is required at check in. Based on double occupancy. An extra $20 will be charged for each additional guest up to a maximum of 4 guests per room per night. Room requests are based on availability at time of arrival, including smoking and/or bed preference. Check in begins at 4:00 pm Mon-Sat, 5:00pm Sun. Checkout is by 11:00 am. Dining credit valid at Council Oak Steaks & Seafood, Kuro, Hard Rock Cafe Atlantic City, Youyu Noodle Bar, Sandpiper Coastal Bar & Grill, Fresh Harvest Buffet, or In-Room dining. For dining credit, charge back to your room and up to $50 will be picked up. Taxes, fees, and gratuities not included. Non-Transferable. No cash value.

10. General Conditions: In the event that the operation, security, or administration of the Giveaway is impaired in any way for any reason, including, but not limited to fraud, virus, or other technical problem, the Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, either: (a) suspend the Giveaway to address the impairment and then resume the Giveaway in a manner that best conforms to the spirit of these Official Rules; or (b) award the prizes at random from among the eligible entries received up to the time of the impairment. The Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual for any reason whatsoever, including but not limited to individuals it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Giveaway or to be acting in violation of these Official Rules or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. Any attempt by any person to undermine the legitimate operation of the Giveaway may be a violation of criminal and civil law, and, should such an attempt be made, the Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. The Sponsor's failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision. In case of a dispute as to the owner of an entry, entry will be deemed to have been submitted by the authorized account holder of the screen name from which the entry is made. The authorized account holder is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address.

11: Use of Information: By participating in the Giveaway, each entrant agrees that information submitted in connection with the Giveaway may be used for promotional and marketing purposes, including, without limitation, to provide information to the entrant about products, services, promotions and other content, and in connection with the administration of the Giveaway.

12. Release and Limitations of Liability: By participating in the Giveaway, entrants (and parent/legal guardian if entrant is a minor) agree to release and hold harmless the Sponsor and Giveaway Entities from and against any claim or cause of action arising out of participation in the Giveaway or receipt or use of any prize, including, but not limited to: (a) unauthorized human intervention in the Giveaway; (b) technical errors related to computers, servers, providers, or telephone or network lines; (c) printing errors; (d) lost, late, postage-due, misdirected, or undeliverable mail; (e) errors in the administration of the Giveaway or the processing of entries; or (f) injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrant's participation in the Giveaway or receipt of any prize. Entrant (and parent/legal guardian if entrant is a minor) further agrees that in any cause of action, the Sponsors' and Giveaway Entities' liability will be limited to the cost of entering and participating in the Giveaway, and in no event shall the Sponsor or the Giveaway Entities be liable for attorney's fees. Entrant (and parent/legal guardian if entrant is a minor) waives the right to claim any damages whatsoever, including, but not limited to, punitive, consequential, direct, or indirect damages.

13. Disputes: Except where prohibited, entrant agrees that any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of, or connected with, the Giveaway or any prize awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate court located in New York. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, entrant's (and parent/legal guardian's if entrant is a minor) rights and obligations, or the rights and obligations of the Sponsors in connection with the Giveaway, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of New York, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of New York or any other jurisdiction), which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than New York.

14. Giveaway Results: To request the name of the winners, send a separate, self-addressed stamped envelope (stating the specific Giveaway you are requesting the winners for) to Townsquare Media List, c/o Townsquare Media, Inc., 1 Manhattanville Rd, Suite 202, Purchase, NY 10577, ATTN: NJ 101.5 SUMMER. Requests must be received within thirty (30) days from the end date of the applicable Giveaway.

15. Uploading Media: If the contest includes uploading media – including but not limited to pictures, videos or audio – entrant gives Townsquare Media, Inc., unconditional license to use such pictures, video or audio without limitation.