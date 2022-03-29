The nerve of these NJ Sweetgreens calling themselves fast food (Opinion)

How dare Sweetgreen considers fast food drive-thru lanes? In fact, how dare they consider themselves fast food?

Fast food is fat and oil, fries and too much red meat, mozzarella sticks and onion rings and the stuff of the documentary “Supersize Me” in which Morgan Spurlock gained an impressive 24 pounds in 30 days and shot his cholesterol to 230. It would take him 14 months to lose the weight.

You don’t get those amazing results with Sweetgreen.

Sweetgreen is a chain of more than 100 restaurants and considers itself the “Starbucks of salad.” But in a fast food sort of way.

They offer things likes chicken pesto parm bowls, guacamole greens, garden Cobb and many others. Their drinks aren’t Sprites and Cokes but jasmine green tea and Spindrift grapefruit. Their sides aren’t fries and mac n cheese but rosemary focaccia and miso roasted veggies.

What self-respecting fast food joint would serve this slop? That’s no way to have a heart attack!

Well now Sweetgreen has announced they’re adding Sweetlanes. Drive-up lanes. To make your healthy fast food even faster. The nerve of these guys.

There are only two Sweetgreens in New Jersey so far and no word on if they are slated to be getting the Sweetlanes. The first one is going to an Illinois location sometime in the next year.

The two Jersey locations are at 90 Hudson Street in Jersey City and the other is at The Shops On Riverside at 1 Riverside Square in Hackensack.

Who needs a house salad out in Hackensack?

To be honest, we all do.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

