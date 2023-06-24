The most exclusive golf courses in New Jersey

As the summer golf season tees off, golf fanatics all over New Jersey are brushing off their clubs and hitting the greens. Now, if you're like me and hungry for golfing tips, insights, and all things New Jersey golf, you've gotta check out the Golficity podcast on YouTube. Hosted by two passionate golf-loving brothers, Frank, and Mike Fasano, these guys are self-proclaimed golf nerds and mid-handicappers who dive deep into all things golf-related.

In one of their episodes, they dropped their list of the top 10 golf courses to conquer in the Garden State. You can imagine the chatter that ensued as golf fans unleashed a storm of opinions and debates. Sure, most of these courses are highly exclusive and about as easy to access as a secret treasure vault. However, it's still fun to see what these guys consider the crème de la crème of New Jersey golf.

Courtesy of Atlantic City CC Courtesy of Atlantic City CC loading...

Here's a quick look at their list and a few of their thoughts on each:

#10 Summerset Hills: This course has a charming old-school vibe that landed it in the tenth spot on their list.

#9 Trump National Bedminster (Old Course): Despite lacking a bit of character, this course impressed them with its impeccable grooming and a grand clubhouse.

via Pinterest Liberty National via Pinterest loading...

8 #Liberty National: Known for its awe-inspiring Manhattan skyline views, this course captivated them with its stunning aesthetics.

#7 Ridgewood Country Club: Situated on historic grounds and frequently hosting US Amateur qualifiers, this challenging course offered them an unforgettable golfing experience.

Courtesy of Arcola CC Courtesy of Arcola CC loading...

#6 Arcola Country Club: Considered a hidden gem, this course made an impression with its unique charm and exceptional playing experience. Access is limited to members or fortunate invitations.

#5 Hamilton Farm: The brothers' preference placed this course in the fifth spot, thanks to its old farm atmosphere, with old-school barns and large bunkers.

Golf Digest Plainfield Country Club courtesy of Golf Digest loading...

#4 Plainfield Country Club: This Donald Ross masterpiece wowed with its impeccable maintenance, stunning design, and a dedicated room in the clubhouse honoring Donald Ross.

#3 Bayonne Country Club: Built on a former trash site, this course showcased breathtaking views and impeccable architecture, boasting a true links-style layout.

#2 Baltusrol: Cool insight. It was named after local farmer Baltus Rol (and his unfortunate death); this course has a rich history, including hosting major championships and being associated with iconic golf moments.

Courtesy of Pine Valley Courtesy of Pine Valley loading...

#1 Pine Valley: Regarded as the gold standard by architectural purists, Pine Valley is often considered one of the best courses in the world. However, it is next to impossible to access for most golfers.

The brothers also provided honorable mentions to several courses that narrowly missed their top ten, such as Atlantic City Country Club, The Ridge at Backbrook, Galloway National, and Baltusrol's Upper Course.

Now let's talk about the chances of playing those fancy courses. Our odds are much higher than winning the lottery or even getting a hole-in-one. (with odds around 12,500 to 1, if you're curious).

Courtesy of Twisted Dune GC Courtesy of Twisted Dune GC loading...

So, let's move on to the best public courses that regular folks can play! The guys had their say, and here's what they came up with. Twisted Dune snagged the fifth spot, while The Architects Golf Club hit the fourth position. They have the awesome Sea View Bay Course in third place, and the fantastic Neshanic Golf Course is coming in at a solid second.

The grand winner is none other than Ballyowen Golf Club, hands down!

Courtesy of Ballyowen Courtesy of Ballyowen loading...

Golf Digest has been raving about it, consistently naming it the top public course in New Jersey. Their honorable mention: Scotland Run at The Jersey Shore.

So, there you have it, golfers—Golficity's inside scoop on the best golf courses in the Garden State!

The Best (Funniest) Jersey Shore Beach & Boardwalk Yelp Reviews Jersey Shore beaches and boardwalks have the best reviews on Yelp