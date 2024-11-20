This content was produced in partnership with Bazoom Group.

The state of New Jersey has one of the least restrictive legal frameworks in the US. For more than 20 years, the state has been operating legal gambling and gambling licensure to keep punters safe. This has made New Jersey a popular and innovative market for online gambling. Learn more about the legal framework behind online casinos in the state here.

New Jersey is known as a pioneer when it comes to legal gambling in the US. They managed to legalize online gambling in 2013 as one of the first states. Generally, it’s a state defined by a solid support for legalized gambling making it a hub for innovation when it comes to gambling. This has only created a strong regulatory environment with a legal framework that is tested and tried. As most types of gambling are legal in New Jersey, including online gambling, the state is often the first one to adapt to new market conditions and serve as a role model for other states.

In New Jersey, online casino games and sports betting are both legal. Horse racing and bingo games are legal while the state runs the only legal lottery. NJ's legally regulated online casino scene is one of the most popular because of the state’s positive attitude towards online gambling which attracts many game providers. This means that gamblers in New Jersey have plenty of options when looking for legal casino games online. The intense level of competition in the NJ gambling market is ultimately a positive thing for gamblers looking to find the most attractive conditions for them to play by.

Licensure and regulatory authorities

When the Supreme Court overturned PASPA in 2018, it meant that the responsibility of the regulatory framework on gambling passed over to the individual states. This turned the landscape of gambling regulations in the US into a bit of a jungle. After the ruling, many states decided to legalize various forms of gambling creating a boom in the online gambling market in particular across US states. In New Jersey, this boom was already happening at the time and has only continued to grow since then. As already mentioned, this boom has created a highly competitive market that is regulated by various licensing authorities.

It’s the DGE and the New Jersey Casino Control Commission that are responsible for regulating most types of gaming in New Jersey. In addition, the state also has the New Jersey Racing Commission, the New Jersey Division of the State Lottery and the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs - Legalized Games of Chance Control Commission responsible for various areas of New Jersey gambling. To gain and maintain a license in the state of New Jersey, you need to be able to prove that you are running a legal gambling business that has the safety of players in mind. Licensure is the best way to ensure the safety of punters and gamers online.

Licensure ensures fairness and safety

To obtain a license to run a gambling business in New Jersey, you need to live up to high standards of safety. In the Casino Control Act, one can read much more about the various standards of responsible gambling, advertisement, fairness and safety. This is why all gamblers and punters should choose to gamble at a legal and licensed online casino or betting site whenever they’re looking to gamble in New Jersey. Choosing a licensed gaming operator is the only way to make sure that the standards of secureness and fairness are met. So, when looking at online casino comparison sites, one of the most important things is to look for a license.

Online gambling has global popularity

It’s not only in the state of New Jersey that online gambling such as online casino games and sports betting has become increasingly popular over the last 10-20 years. It’s a global ball that keeps on rolling, creating new opportunities and merging with other types of gaming to stay relevant in the ever-changing market. Today, gaming and gambling in various shapes and forms are available online and players can find games matching their exact preferences and personalize them.

All over the world, more online casinos are popping up than ever before which is why online gamblers must know to ensure their safety. One of them is looking for licenses provided by states and countries that regulate their gambling market. This makes it possible for gamblers to know exactly where to gamble when looking for legal and responsible gambling online. As the online gambling market continues, the state of New Jersey will certainly be one of the states walking at the very front of the new market developments and trends. So, when looking for the latest developments in the online gambling market, New Jersey operators are not a bad place to look.

