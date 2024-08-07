The heatwave is affecting NJ’s sleep: here’s how you can help it

You don’t need me to tell you that this summer has been unbearably hot.

Not only have we faced the threat of heat exhaustion and dehydration, the weather has also affected our sleep patterns.

A survey was recently done by Amerisleep that asked 1,000 respondents to rate their sleep during the recent heatwave and the results aren’t favorable.

The average respondent said that their sleep is only half as good as it should be, which can lead to stress and irritability.

So how do we fix that?

According to Amerisleep, these are some tips to help improve your sleep quality:

Optimize Air Circulation

😴 Use a window or portable air conditioner to cool your bedroom before sleep.

😴 Consider using fans to create a cross-breeze and improve air circulation.

😴 Open windows and use blackout curtains to block outside light.

Block Out Sunlight

😴 Install blackout curtains or reflective window films to prevent sunlight from heating your room.

😴 Keep curtains and blinds closed during the day and open them in the evening if it's cooler outside.

Change Your Sleeping Arrangement

😴 Sleep on the ground floor or a lower floor, as warm air rises.

😴 Use innerspring or hybrid mattresses with cooling technology.

😴 Consider sleeping in separate beds or using separate blankets to reduce heat transfer.

Use Cooling Bedding

😴 Opt for breathable bedding made from cotton, linen, or bamboo.

😴 Use cooling pads, pillows, or even freeze your sheets before bed.

😴 Try placing ice packs wrapped in towels in bed.

Warm Showers

😴 Take a warm shower before bed to lower your core body temperature.

😴 Use a damp washcloth on your forehead or neck for instant relief.

Use Lightweight Sleepwear

😴 Wear light, breathable sleepwear made from natural materials like cotton.

😴 Avoid heavy or bulky clothing, and consider minimal clothing for maximum comfort.

😴 Avoid using heat-emitting devices in bed.

Take Enough Fluids

😴 Stay hydrated throughout the day, and consider electrolyte-infused water.

😴 Avoid sugary items and caffeinated beverages before bed.

Avoid Heavy Meals

😴 Eat lighter meals that are easier to digest to prevent metabolic heat.

😴 Avoid foods high in carbs, sugars, saturated fats, or dietary fiber before bedtime.

Exercise Safely for Better Sleep

😴 Exercise during cooler parts of the day or indoors.

😴 Simple activities like walking in an air-conditioned mall can help improve sleep quality.

