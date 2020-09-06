The future of music is in good hands

Each year at my talent show I am truly amazed at the young talent that’s out there. So many kids and teens really have tremendous potential at being successful in the music business. We’ve been proud at the talent show to have placed many of our contestants in network shows like The Voice, American Idol, America’s Got Talent and other major opportunities.

I met a tremendous talent a few years back. When I had my TV show The Big Joe Henry Variety Show, my musical director Pat Guadagno said we have to have this teenager on our show. Pat sent me a clip and I said book him, book him right now.

His name is “King” Solomon Hicks and he is one fine guitar player. Solomon is from Harlem and he’s been playing the famed Cotton Club since he was 13 and soon became their lead guitarist in the house band.

He’s been compared to B.B. King in his delivery and has toured all over the world and played with a list of who’s who in jazz, blues and rock and roll. His style is very smooth with a seasoned delivery and he plays with such confidence and not in a conceited manner, far from it.

I was taken back when he started to play. He plays like he’s been performing for 50 years. I enjoy his music and I enjoyed our conversation. For your enjoyment I thought that I would share my interview from my TV show and a clip of his music. If this is an example of the young talented musicians coming up, the world of music is in good hands.