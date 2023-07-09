The funniest standup comedian in America lives in New Jersey

Of course, this topic is purely subjective.

Everyone has their own free and fair opinion on everything … that includes who is their favorite standup comedian.

In my opinion, when you weigh all of the pound-for-pound factors, there is definitive choice for best comedian in America, today.

For so many reasons, my pick is Chris Rock.

I don’t think second place is even close.

Chris Rock can do it all. He can act. He can host (such as The Academy Awards). And, he is the most original and fearless when it comes to his standup comedy work.

Rock is also an equal opportunity “offender.” He’s not afraid of being “cancelled” and he does not care about any of the currently popular “woke” nonsense that is infecting every aspect of American life these days.

I have watched Chris Rock in person and on television many times.

Most recently, I watched Chris Rock’s Netflix special, which he roughly received $40 million for two standup specials. I thought it was master class Chris Rock at his best.

Yes, Chris Rock discussed (in his Netflix special) the infamous slap that he received from from Will Smith at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, 2022

It was the slap that was heard around the world. And it landed. Will smith a 10 year suspension from attending the Academy Awards, effective April 8, 2022.

Chris Rock’s career boomed even higher following the swill Smith slap and the highly professional and gentlemanly way the Chris Rock handled the situation. He refrain from talking about it for an extended period of time.

Tom Cantone, the legendary President of Sports and Entertainment at Mohegan Gaming Entertainment was one of the first to book Chris Rock after the Will Smith slap. All of Cantone’s shows featured exceptional and enthusiastic sellout crowds.

I have heard Chris Rock share a story about the neighborhood that he lives in, called Alpine, New Jersey,

Alpine is the most expensive suburb in the entire state of New Jersey to live.

New Jersey is a diverse and densely populated state of approximately 9 million people. A number of famous people call New Jersey their home… Such as, Steven Spielberg. Bruce Springsteen (formerly Frank Sinatra, Whitney Houston and so many others) and Chris Rock.

Meryl Streep and John Travolta were also both born in New Jersey.

From Google.com, “Rock married Malaak Compton-Rock on November 23, 1996. Compton-Rock is the founder and executive director of StyleWorks, a non-profit, full-service hair salon that provides free services for women leaving welfare and entering the workforce.”

