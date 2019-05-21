The Delsea Drive-In announces summer hours

For those of you who like drive-ins (me, not so much), the Delsea Drive-In, New Jersey’s last drive-in, is now open on Thursdays and Sundays, as well as Fridays and Saturdays. If you’re unfamiliar with the facility, it is located at 2203 South Delsea Drive in Vineland.

It was built in 1949, closed in 1987, and reopened in 2004. It shows double features and, of course, has a full menu of drive-in food. Actually, if you check out their menu , you'll notice it’s pretty extensive compared to what drive-ins offered years ago.

As you might expect, the movies start at dusk with the second movie starting 15-20 minutes after the first one ends. There is a new feature, too: pets, which had never been allowed before, are now permissible on Sundays. They post the weekend’s movies on Tuesday evenings on their website . Unfortunately, they no longer have those incredibly awful speakers that used to hang off a post and attached to your window. Modern drive-ins let you tune in the sound on an FM radio. Admission is $12 (plus tax) for adults and $7 (plus tax) for kids; children 3 and under are free.

Although not in New Jersey, there is another drive-in across the river in Pennsylvania: the Shankeilers Drive-In in Orefield, PA; that’s roughly an hour from Frenchtown.

