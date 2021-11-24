The deadliest road in America runs through New Jersey

We’re entering the time of year when tons of people travel, many of them in cars. Just in time for these trips comes a study that ranks the deadliest roads in the US based on fatalities per 100 miles.

According to Zebra.com, a car insurance website, the most dangerous road is Interstate 95 which runs right through New Jersey. I-95 runs the entirety of the East Coast from Maine to Florida. Part of I-95 runs concurrently with the New Jersey Turnpike (exit 6 to 18).

The ninth most dangerous road also cuts through New Jersey: I-80.

As far as the methodology, the website says: To determine the most dangerous roads in the U.S we focused on highways with the most fatal accidents in 2019. We used 2019 data because the NHTSA has yet to release its full data for 2020 and 2021. To determine the fatality rate, we looked at motor vehicle deaths per 100 miles for each highway across the U.S.

For some reason, six of the top ten most dangerous roads run north-south and nine of the ten are interstates; US-41 is the exception. It runs from Wisconsin to Florida.

According to Zebra.com, most of the I-95 accidents took place toward the northern end of the road under wintry conditions, although a large number of accidents took place on the east coast of Florida.

For 2019, I-95 had 14.88 fatalities per 100 miles for a total of 284.

