SEASIDE HEIGHTS — Bright sun, blue skies and frigid 40-degree-or-so ocean waves greeted more than 8,000 brave souls who splashed into the surf during the 27th annual Polar Bear Plunge.

The event — which benefits the nonprofit Special Olympics New Jersey — once again shattered its previous records, raising about $2.5 million for the cause.

An estimated crowd of about 100,000 — double that of last year — joined in the fun, cheering on the plungers.

New Jersey 101.5's own Big Joe Henry hosted the event for the 25th year, broadcasting live from the Spicy Cantina on the boardwalk. The station is also one of the sponsors along with the New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Association, the Law Enforcement Torch Run and the borough of Seaside Heights.

Last year, the event raised $2.3 million from nearly 7,500 participants.

Special Olympics New Jersey supports more athletes than ever — about 26,500 children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Below are all our event photos — including many that New Jersey 101.5 listeners and readers like you submitted.