The Best Hotels with Casinos in Atlantic City

This content was produced in partnership with Bazoom Group.

Atlantic City is an East Coast gem. In New Jersey, it's a hub of entertainment. With top casinos and hotels, it rivals Las Vegas. This article tours the best Atlantic City hotels with casinos, each providing a unique flavor of excitement and comfort. Let's dive in!

MGM Borgata Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

The MGM Borgata Hotel & Casino is a standout in AC. Set in Renaissance Pointe, it's styled after classic Italian resorts. The hotel offers 1970 rooms across six tiers of accommodation.

The jewel of the MGM Borgata is its casino. With 3400 slots and 250 table games, it's among the best casinos in AC. Visitors try their luck on the slot machines. From classic slots to big jackpot games, there's a choice for everyone. Table game lovers are included too. The casino offers a variety of games, including the ever-popular roulette.

An exciting feature of the MGM Borgata is the online platform. Known as the BetMGM NJ casino, it brings the thrill of the best casino in Atlantic City to your home. It's the perfect option for those who need help to reach the physical location.

Beyond gaming, the MGM Borgata offers many amenities. The outdoor swimming pool, sauna, and fitness center allow guests to relax. Foodies indulge at the café/bistro, while the hotel bar is perfect for a casual drink.

The hotel is conveniently located near Atlantic City's business district. It's close to the iconic AC Boardwalk and the Frank S Farley State Marina.

Safety is a priority at the MGM Borgata. They've adopted a Health and Safety Commitment plan. This ensures the safety of guests and employees. It follows guidelines from medical experts and officials. This commitment to safety makes the MGM Borgata a top choice among Atlantic City hotels.

Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino

Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino, located at 2100 Pacific Avenue, is a beacon of luxury and entertainment. The property is a five-minute walk from the famous AC Boardwalk, placing you in the heart of the action. Indulge in an unforgettable stay with lavish rooms, world-class entertainment, and a casino full of thrilling experiences.

This iconic hotel has been welcoming guests since 2009 and always hold high spot in Atlantic City best hotel & casino list. Its prime location is perfect for couples, garnering a score of 8.4 for a two-person trip. The hotel features a range of facilities, including a beachfront view, free Wi-Fi, a fitness center, and room service. These attributes have resulted in a solid rating of 7.1 from over 1,300 reviews.

The guest rooms at Caesars Atlantic City are equipped with modern amenities, including a flat-screen TV, an iPod docking station, and free Wi-Fi. They also boast floor-to-ceiling windows, offering a panoramic city view.

In addition to comfort, the hotel offers a range of recreational activities. The on-site casino is a highlight, featuring poker, 135 table games, and 2,000 slots. For dining, guests can choose from a variety of options. Nero's Italian Steakhouse offers oceanfront dining. Other establishments include Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill, Kwi Noodle House, and Morton's Steakhouse.

To make a reservation at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino, visit their booking page and select the room type that suits your needs. Room options range from the Forum Tower Deluxe Two Double Bed Room to the Newly Renovated Centurion Tower Premium King Ocean View Non-Smoking Room.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

Sitting on a 17-acre plot, the hotel flaunts a prime location on the legendary AC Boardwalk. Enter the premises, and you will discover a vast nightlife scene, lounges to unwind, and the iconic 400-seat Hard Rock Cafe with regular shows. Every room and suite offers comfort, modern amenities, and stunning city and Atlantic Ocean views.

One of the hotel's main draws is the bustling casino scene. The establishment hosts a variety of promotions, from Bonus Free Play to exclusive games for X Card members. Guests get a piece of the action by signing up and spinning the wheel for a chance to win attractive bonuses. The fun doesn't stop at the casino; the hotel organizes regular events like the Rock Royalty $35,000 Hot Seat and offers packages that allow guests to earn up to 5x Tier Points.

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino aims to give its guests an unparalleled experience, and their special offers and packages reflect this. Discounts are available for AAA Members, military personnel, veterans, and those who book their Ac adventure in advance. These benefits extend to up to 20% off daily rates.

Food and live entertainment are key to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino experience. The property hosts several top-tier restaurants, including the renowned Hard Rock Cafe, Council Oak Fish, Kuro, and the Fresh Harvest Buffet. The entertainment options are abundant, with two arenas for live music, sports events, conferences, and shows.

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino also handles guests' wellness needs with a 24/7 Body Rock® Fitness Center. With state-of-the-art Technogym cardio and circuit training equipment, guests can stay fit while on vacation. For those looking for relaxation, the Rock Spa® & Salon offers a unique musical twist to traditional spa treatments. Choose from various spa and salon services and packages, including their world-first, fully immersive music-centric spa treatments.

Harrah's Resort Atlantic City

Located at 777 Harrah's Blvd, it's just a short walk from AC's iconic boardwalk and connected to the convention center, making it a perfect choice for leisure and business trips. You'll also find nearby attractions such as the Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge and the Atlantic City Historical Museum. If you're up for more action, visit the Borgata Casino or Golden Nugget Atlantic City Casino, both within a 15-minute walk.

Harrah's offers newly-renovated rooms and suites, including pet-friendly options, each furnished with modern amenities for a comfortable stay. If you're looking for entertainment, Harrah's won't disappoint. Enjoy the thrill of the sprawling casino, which boasts 2036 slots and 131 gaming tables. You can also unwind at the indoor tropical pool or party at The Pool After Dark nightclub, featuring A-list DJs.

Harrah's hosts nine onsite restaurants for food lovers, from casual bites at Bobby's Burgers and Chicken Guy to gourmet delights at Gordon Ramsay Steak and Coastal Craft Kitchen. You'll find two coffee shops and a deli if you need a caffeine fix or a late-night snack.

Harrah's Resort Atlantic City focuses on vibrant nightlife, offering unique experiences like live shows, concerts, and an exciting sportsbook for sports enthusiasts. With a 24-hour gym and a full-service spa offering a range of treatments, including massages and a Turkish bath, there's never a dull moment at Harrah's.

Tropicana Atlantic City: An Oasis of Fun and Luxury

With 330 exquisitely designed units, including guestrooms and suites, the resort offers many options for your stay. Each room is designed to provide ultimate relaxation, with stunning ocean views and top-tier amenities. When you step in, Tropicana Atlantic City pledges to make your stay a delightful experience you'll remember forever.

The highlight of Tropicana is undoubtedly its 24-hour open casino. Enthralling its guests with continuous action and enticing promotions, the casino houses table games and over 2,400 slots. The vibrant casino floor is filled with exhilaration and anticipation, promising a fun-filled time for all.

With many dining options catering to every palate, you'll be spoiled for choice. From the region's only authentic BBQ restaurant, Wild Honey Smokehouse, and Tavern, to Ossu Japanese Tavern's modern twist on traditional Japanese cuisine, there's a unique culinary journey at every corner. Additional dining options include Hash House A Go Go, A Dam Good Sports Bar, Broadway Burger Bar, Carmine's, Casa Taco & Tequila Bar, Chelsea Five Gastropub, Chickie's and Pete's Crab House and Sports Bar, and many more.

FAQs about Hotels with Casinos in Atlantic City

Can I access the casino if I'm not staying at the hotel?

Yes, you can. Atlantic City casinos, such as the Tropicana and Harrah's Resort, are open to the public. You must not be a hotel guest to enjoy the gaming floor's pulsating atmosphere.

Should I make a reservation to play at the casinos?

Generally, no. Walk-ins are typically welcome at most casinos in AC. The gaming floor is open 24/7, and there's no need to book a room to play. However, prior registration or tickets might be required for some special events or tournaments.

Can hotel guests receive any special perks or benefits at the casinos?

Absolutely. Many hotels with casinos in AC offer special perks to their guests. These benefits range from exclusive gaming promotions to complimentary drinks or meals. For instance, Harrah's Resort offers its guests access to the Pool after Dark, a unique experience combining gaming and a nightclub atmosphere.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.