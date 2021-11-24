The best and worst parts about New Jersey (Opinion)

I tend to ignore polls that try to tell us that there are certain issues that are top of mind for New Jerseyans.

Every time we hear a poll, it seems that taxes become the top issue for New Jersey residents to complain about. Of course, if that were actually true, you'd think that the governor who said that if "taxes are your issue, New Jersey may not be your state", would have lost re-election.

Seems there are many other issues actually driving people out of our state. Congestion, the overall cost of living, dangerous cities, onerous regulations to do everything from registering your car to starting a business and traffic.

I think the worst part of New Jersey is that too many people are willing to accept the sacrifice imposed by the government in order to avoid conflict. Are we so "fat and happy" that if the government tells you to sit down and shut up, you just go along instead of standing up for yourself?

Given that so many facts and results out of Florida and Sweden completely contradict the narrative pushed by the media when it comes to COVID lockdowns and protocols, it seems the answer is yes.

We are inundated with COVID news every day and I know a lot of that is simply to meet the demand of scared people. Travel outside the state? You'll see next to nothing on COVID and vaccine rates just people living their lives.

So the bottom line is that the worst thing in New Jersey is the COVID-crazies who refuse to get back to normal.

The best thing about New Jersey? For me, it's the small business owners who keep our local economies thriving. It's one of the reasons I focus on small businesses every week. From farms to dry cleaners to yoga studios to restaurants, all make life in the Garden State better for all of us.

What's your best and worst in New Jersey? Hit me up on the free New Jersey 101.5 app and let me know!

<em>The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.</em>

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The most popular Christmas decorations in the US