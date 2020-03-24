As you know, my friend Daniel Regan, who has his own incredible story of overcoming addition, is my co-host for the new podcast #SpeakingRecovery. The Regan family launched a new business recently called Relevance Behavioral Health in order to help people overcome addiction and live sober.

This is one of the best resources for suffering and struggling people and their families.

During this crisis, which has been exacerbated by incompetent government leaders in Trenton, Daniel Regan is available on his cell phone for you to reach at ANY time.

Daniel's cell # is (732) 962-9442

Call him and get the help you need. And don’t forget to join us on Facebook Live at 10:15am Wednesday, April 1st for the next episode of #SpeakingRecovery

