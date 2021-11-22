It’s the time of year where people are asking a very important question over and over again. "What are we doing for Thanksgiving weekend?”

People are already calling the show to ask us what fun stuff is there to do around New Jersey on Thanksgiving weekend. Somehow Dennis and I have become like the cruise directors for New Jersey.

Honestly, we’ve been hosting a show for enough years that we really should keep abreast of what’s going on during the holiday season. I’ve compiled some stuff I think it’s fun to do whether you’re a single or a family and I’ve really tried to find stuff in every corner of the state. We get the question every year, and now I’ve got your answers

Winter Village Festival of Trees, Clinton

Nov. 26 - 28th, 2021

The Red Mill

56 Main St.

Clinton, NJ

One of Jersey’s favorite and most picturesque events is this annual holiday festival. You can see a beautiful display of decorated trees wreaths and centerpieces and possibly even win them to take home. Artisan crafters, specialty foods and beer, and the beautiful red Mill Museum village is a stunning setting.

Tickets starting at $10

Holiday Harmonies, Red Bank

11/20-12/4

Traditional carolers, choirs, brass bands, rock, folk, jazz & blues musicians bring holiday tunes to the sidewalks of Red Bank.

It all begins the Saturday after Thanksgiving and continues every Saturday afternoon until the Saturday before Christmas throughout downtown RedBank.

Email Info@redbank.com for more information.

Thanksgiving Weekend Comedy Explosion, Rahway

11/27

Seeing a comedy show is probably not the traditional way to celebrate Thanksgiving, but after last year, can’t we all use a laugh? The Union County PAC is hosting a great lineup of comedians with Michael Coylar headlining and hosted by Terri Hodges. The lineup also includes Freddie Ricks, Chocolate Chi, Section8, The Comedian and Imagine. And don’t forget great music by DJ Antoine qua.

Click here for tickets and more information.

Smithville Holiday Light Show on the Lake, Historic Smithville

11/25 and various dates

You’d be hard-pressed to find a sight as beautiful as this event in historic Smithville. The town is so beautiful even when it’s not decorated but imagine over 120 Christmas trees made from over 50,000 Christmas lights, magically floating on Lake Meone in the center of Historic Smithville. At nightfall, an orchestrated show of lights and music is played out across the lake. The reflections make the light dance on the water and it can all be seen from either side of the village as well as the bridge. It’s truly magical.

Avalon Snowfest Saturday

Sat, Nov 27

Avalon snow fest Saturday is a tradition for the Thanksgiving weekend. It’s a little festival that is fine for the entire family. Yes of course they’ll be great shopping specials for those of you who just can’t resist the buying frenzy this weekend. But there will also be live performances, and plenty of children’s activities throughout the day.

Click here for more information.

The Racefaster Thanksgiving Day Run, Paramus

11/25

Everybody who likes to run has got to do it this weekend. And a run on Thanksgiving morning is a great way to get out of the house and do a little fun run. For you and for the kids. The race faster Thanksgiving day run takes place at Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus and there’s a 5K fun run and a kids fun run too That’s about half a mile long. It takes place from 9 to 11 and you can register here.

Santas Sing-Along, Atlantic City

11/23

801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ

This is the event that should become a tradition for your family. SANTA's Sing-Along Direct from New York Rockefeller Center. Only the Christmas spirit will help Santa and Mrs. Claus find their lost reindeer to fly the sleigh. You can help them get it at this adorable sing-along Including your favorite Christmas songs at this family event. Don’t forget, once you find the reindeer you can all take individual photos with the happy couple. Click here for tickets and more information.

Tuesday November 23rd 2021 @ 5:00pm

Wednesday November 24th 2021 @ 5:00pm

Doors Open at 4:15 pm for seating

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.