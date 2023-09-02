While we all know New Jersey is the best state in the country, let's be honest: we have some problems.

It would be silly to think that we don't.

The Jersey Shore is terrific, the Pine Barrens are incredible, and the mountains in the northern part of the state are fantastic -- but we don't live in a utopia.

With nine million people crammed into 7,354 square miles, we have a lot going on here.

Wedged between the shore and the mountains are some highly-populated cities and, as expected, those are usually areas that have higher crime rates.

But not necessarily.

Some more rural areas can have the same problems as places like Newark, Trenton, and Camden.

To put things in perspective, we turned to statistics recently reported via a website for a legal firm to look at the 16 cities in New Jersey with the highest rates of violent crime.

While lots of big cities appear, some smaller communities are also on the list. In fact, some of these towns only have around 20,000 people.

The 16 Cities in New Jersey With the Most Problems Rankings baed on violent crimes per 10,000 people.