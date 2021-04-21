Thank a nurse — Celebrating Nurses Week 2021 with New Jersey 101.5

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has raged for more than a year, has reminded us once again that New Jersey's nurses are superheroes... in scrubs!

We are so thankful for the nurses who work hard each and every day to keep us safe and provide us with incredible care when we need it the most.

That's why we teamed up with our friends at RWJ Barnabas Health to honor these heroes during Nurses Week, which kicks off May 6.

Nurses spend countless hours caring for others, now you can show them how much you care for them.

Tell us about your favorite nurse below to be featured in our gallery, and listen on-air as we'll shout out some of our local heroes, too.

And to Jersey's fabulous nurses -- thank you for all you do!