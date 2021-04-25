A Big Joe Thank You to Jersey nurses

This week is Nurses Week and we celebrate the outstanding nurses each and every day. I have had many encounters with Jersey nurses. I have multiple procedures or surgeries that have put me in the care of nurses. I'm amazed at how they maintain such a level of compassion and empathy on their long 12 hour shifts. For the most part their attitudes remain so positive and steady.

In my personal opinion, the care that nurses provide seems to only be getting better. I was in the hospital in December during the pandemic and it was such a stressful time, but the nurses still provided a very caring and calming attitude. What I love about that is as a patient you may not be feeling your best , but if you give them the respect they deserve they will make your hospital stay as comfortable as they can.

I can't imagine being around sickness and death for 12 hours then going home and functioning as a bright happy family member .That has to be so tough ,but nurses do that everyday. For me personally there will always be a special place in my heart for nurses.

I had the opportunity a couple years ago to visit nurses and thank them when NJ 101.5 put a great promotion together. We went to ten hospitals throughout the great state of New Jersey . What a great pleasure it was to meet with so many nurses from different departments. A Big Joe thank you to all New Jersey nurses for all that you do. You are truly New Jersey heros

