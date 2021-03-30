Tesla destroyed after sliding under truck on Route 1 in South Brunswick

Distracted driving is being blamed for a Tesla winding up underneath tractor trailer on Route 1 on Monday morning.

The white Tesla driven by a 44-year-old Baltimore man was on cruise-control while heading north near Executive Drive around 8:20 a.m. The driver said he "momentarily lost focus on the roadway" and crashed into the disabled truck on the shoulder, according to South Brunswick police.

The impact of the crash sheared the roof off the Tesla and completely destroyed it, according to police, who said the driver suffered minor injuries bur refused medical treatment. Police did not identify the driver or disclose if any charges were filed.

The section of Route 1 is past the area where the shoulder can be used as an extra lane during the morning and afternoon commutes.

Chief Raymond Hayducka said that annual "UDrive. UText. UPay" distracted driving campaign begins in many municipalities on Thursday after being canceled in 2020 by the pandemic.

"Today we were lucky we didn’t have a fatal crash, but starting April 1 a new crackdown will focus on this danger," he said. "Drivers have a responsibility to pay attention as they drive. Last year five motorists lost their lives on roadways in the Township. This crackdown hopes to raise awareness of the danger of distracted driving."

A list of participating agencies and the amount of the grant money they are receiving has not yet been released by the state Division of Highway Traffic Safety.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Damage from Thunderstorm 3/28/21 A strong line of thunderstorms that moved across New Jersey on Sunday evening ripped parts of a roof off a hotel on the Jersey Shore and a factory in Trenton.