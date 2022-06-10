Teens charged with pulling gun on Toms River, NJ woman

TOMS RIVER — Two teenagers have been arrested and charged with pulling a gun on a township woman and her friend.

The incident unfolded on June 8, at approximately 5 p.m. Police were sent to the area of Hooper and Claudina avenues for a female reporting that two juveniles had pulled a handgun on her and her friend.

Police said the victim knew the attackers.

She also said the teens slashed her car tires with a knife before getting away.

About an hour later, police saw the teens’ vehicle near Route 37 and Hooper Avenue and pursued them. But that pursuit was cut short due to public safety concerns.

The empty vehicle was later spotted in the parking lot of the Ocean County Mall. The teens were located a short time later, with the weapon in question, and placed under arrest, police said.

The pair was charged with criminal mischief, second-degree eluding, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. Additional charges are pending.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

