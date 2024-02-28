NJ drive-by school shooting with gel beds: 4 teens charged
🔫Students were fired at with Orbeez guns during their gym class at Beachwood
🔫No one was injured in the incident
🔫Four teens were criminally charged
BEACHWOOD — Four teens were charged after gel beads from Orbeez Guns were fired from a vehicle at students outside a Jersey Shore middle school Monday afternoon.
The students were outside the Toms River Intermediate School South in Beachwood during a gym class around 2:40 p.m. when the beads were fired.
Beachwood police said the students who were struck were not seriously injured but still checked over by the school nurse’s staff.
The suspects were located at a house in Beachwood where police found three Orbeez guns inside the vehicle described as the one that passed the school.
The teens were charged with harassment and 4th-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose.
Are Orbeez guns legal for minors?
Police later found that the group had been involved in another shooting incident on Mizzen Avenue in which someone was struck in the leg by a bead.
Police asked anyone with video footage that captures either incident to contact them at 732-286-6000 X100.
Orbeez guns and blasters shoot colorful and squishy beads filled with a gel. They are legal for use by all ages in New Jersey as long as they do not look like a real firearm under the state's toy gun guidelines.
