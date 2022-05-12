Teen killed after being shot in the head in Paterson, NJ

Five people were shot on a Paterson street Wednesday night including a 15-year-old girl fatally shot in the head Thursday night.

Shots were fired around 10:20 p.m. in the area of Madison Street and Essex Street in the Sandy Hill section of Paterson, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes. Officers found the teen, who was from North Haledon, lying on Essex Street with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

RLS Metro Breaking News reported police collected over a dozen shell casings from the street after the shooting.

Shooting scene in the area of Madison Street and Essex Street in Paterson 5/11/22 Shooting scene in the area of Madison Street and Essex Street in Paterson 5/11/22 (RLS Metro Breaking News) loading...

Four additional victims — a 29-year-old male from Paterson, a 26-year-old male from Paterson, a 32-year-old male from Paterson, and a 21-year-old male from Paterson — also suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, and were treated at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center.

Valdes did not disclose the identity of anyone who was shot or the circumstances of the crash.

The shooting is the 9th fatal shooting in Paterson this year, according to a NorthJersey.com count.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

