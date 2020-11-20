Teachers union to Murphy: Close all schools now — NJ Top News for 11/20
Even with many parents saying remote learning has been less than optimal for their kids, the state's largest teacher's union is pushing for all schools to cancel in-person learning for the foreseeable future.
The New Jersey Education Association accuses Gov. Phil Murphy of downplaying the risks to teachers and students. In a lengthy statement, the union insists school buildings are far more dangerous than the state's data would suggest and many districts are unable to provide appropriate protections for in-person learning.
Murphy and governors from six other states praised schools for their efforts to keep kids in classrooms. He has previously said he has no plans to shut schools down as he did in the spring, when the first wave of the pandemic led to a statewide lockdown.
A new survey of parents on remote learning shows many are frustrated with the experience. Only 4 in 10 parents said it has been "very successful" in their homes. Many agree there remains a digital technology divide, but most say what they would like most is better communication about how their kids are doing.
Lawmakers are also trying to get a handle on how distance learning is working. State Sen. Teresa Ruiz wants state education officials to compile a report before standardized tests are given in the Spring. Under Ruiz's legislation, the report would be due in 60 days and be broken up into ethnic, racial and socioeconomic categories.
More New Jersey Top News:
- Hundreds of people continue to be discharged daily from NJ hospitals after successfully recovering from COVID-19 infections, but the number admitted also continues to rise.
- The CDC says anyone not living in your home for the last 14 days should be considered a threat at Thanksgiving dinner. It has issued its strongest warning about Thanksgiving yet.
- Another round of supplemental unemployment benefits is due to go out in New Jersey next week.
- Would you attend a game at MetLife Stadium? Most say no. Not until a vaccine is widely available.
- When weed is legal in New Jersey, will you be able to grow your own? That is not included in current enabling legislation, but lawmakers may consider it in the future.