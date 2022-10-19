Weapon, drug, and robbery offenses are among the many charges for seven individuals, in connection with a home invasion in Saddle Brook over the summer.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and local police department identified five of the suspects during a four-month investigation, then charged two others due to items found during the execution of a search warrant.

Officers were called to a residence at approximately 12:32 a.m. on June 28 for a report of an armed home invasion, the prosecutor's office said.

Defendants and their charges:

Jahad Foxworth, 24, Paterson: armed robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, armed burglary, aggravated assault by pointing a firearm, certain persons not to possess weapons

armed robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, armed burglary, aggravated assault by pointing a firearm, certain persons not to possess weapons Jamere Dixon, 21, Garfield: armed robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, armed burglary, possession of cocaine, aggravated assault by pointing a firearm

armed robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, armed burglary, possession of cocaine, aggravated assault by pointing a firearm Jancarlos Rodriguez, 21: Elmwood Park: armed robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, conspiracy to commit robbery, armed burglary, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, money laundering, fraudulent use of a credit card, aggravated assault by pointing a firearm, possession of a large capacity magazine, certain persons not to possess weapons

Elmwood Park: armed robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, conspiracy to commit robbery, armed burglary, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, money laundering, fraudulent use of a credit card, aggravated assault by pointing a firearm, possession of a large capacity magazine, certain persons not to possess weapons Tyra Jones, 23, Paterson: Armed robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, armed burglary, theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, aggravated assault by pointing a firearm

Armed robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, armed burglary, theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, aggravated assault by pointing a firearm Lanasia Smith, 22, Paterson: armed robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, armed burglary, fraudulent use of a credit card, aggravated assault by pointing a firearm

armed robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, armed burglary, fraudulent use of a credit card, aggravated assault by pointing a firearm Virgilio Rodriguez, 44, Elmwood Park: possession of a large capacity magazine

possession of a large capacity magazine Veronica Rivera, 46, Elmwood Park: possession of a large capacity magazine

According to the prosecutor's office, Jones is a teacher's aide and Rivera is a bus driver.

Virgilio Rodriguez and Rivera were charged in relation to items found during the execution of a warrant at the residence of Jancarlos Rodriguez, according to authorities. All six individuals were arrested without incident, the prosecutor's office said.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

