Taylor Swift fans getting another opportunity to buy Eras tickets

Select fans who were blocked from grabbing Taylor Swift tickets during the presale period for her Eras tour are getting another chance at face-value seats.

But this time, Ticketmaster is using a lottery system to determine who gets tickets, and isn't permitting consumers to purchase seats on the spot.

On Monday, Ticketmaster sent emails to users who "received a boost during the Verified Fan presale but did not purchase tickets."

In general, a "boost" is given to fans who conduct online activity related to the performer, such as purchasing merchandise or watching a music video.

Anyone who received the email on Monday will receive an additional invite before Dec. 23 to submit a "purchase request." Invitations will be staggered by tour dates in each city, Ticketmaster said.

When a chosen customer makes their request, their card won't be charged. After the request window has closed, a user will be notified whether their request was approved, and then they'll be charged.

Requests can be changed or canceled during the request window.

Ticketmaster scrapped its general on-sale ticket launch for Swift's Eras tour last month after a Verified Fan presale crashed the site with a record number of tickets purchased in a one-day span.

The tour is set to visit the area in May, for three shows Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and three shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

"We apologize for the difficulties you may have experienced, and have been asked by Taylor’s team to create this additional opportunity for you to purchase tickets," Ticketmaster said in a Dec. 12 blog post.

Check this link to learn more about the additional opportunity for tickets.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

