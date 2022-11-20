Take a look at this gorgeous mansion for sale in Wall, NJ

Have you ever dreamed of having a home with its own spa, indoor pool, cocktail lounge, and billiard salon?

If your answer was for some reason “no,” you just might change your tune after seeing this property for sale at 1980 Campbell Rd in Wall, New Jersey.

It’s called “Mattaccino” and according to the listing it features

“10+ bedrooms and 17 bathrooms, the expansive estate boasts a collection of unrivaled lifestyle experiences including a four- hole golf course, equestrian stables, ultra-chic underground nightclub, and an indoor pool and spa.”

The kitchen is equipped with four ovens, 10 total burners across two stovetops, two commercial-grade refrigerators, and a standalone freezer.

So I hope you like to cook.

Here’s a look at some of the bedrooms and bathrooms.

Couldn’t we all use one of these over our bathtubs?

There are a total of six bars in the mansion.

Not to mention its own private nightclub.

You can sign me up for this home theater and gaming room.

According to the listing, the workout facility is “complete with steam room, showers, and a Finnish sauna with a therapeutic Himalayan salt wall.”

Working from home doesn't seem so bad when this is your home office.

The outdoor pool includes a swim-up bar that can seat 15 people and is surrounded by a 15,000-square-foot patio.

There's also a gorgeous firepit for anyone looking to make some s'mores.

The garage can hold eight cars.

The house is going for just about 11 million dollars, you can read more about it here.

