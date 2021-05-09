After looking at these opulent New Jersey backyard pools, one may start to rethink the half-inflated one that barely survives a summer.

The weather is warming up and pools will soon be opening. Pools are a luxury that you feel lucky to have. No finding a parking spot and dragging the beach gear for blocks and blocks. It's just your own private oasis.

As nice as your pool may be, I'm willing to guess it's not like anything you're about to see. Full disclosure, all of these pools are on the properties of homes that are on the market for millions of dollars. With that kind of money, you'd expect nothing less I would think.

The locations range from way north in Alpine all the way south to Stone Harbor. As east as Point Pleasant Beach to as west as Lambertville.

Cabanas, waterfalls, infinity pools, and natural water views. These pools have it all and more.

So slip on that bathing suit, slather on the suntan lotion, grab a towel and get ready to say "cannonball!" Well, maybe not that last part. I'm guessing cannonballs aren't prohibited at some of these backyard pools. Anyway, here we go. The water's just fine.

Take a Dip In The Most Breathtaking Backyard Pools in New Jersey

