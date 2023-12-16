A local establishment is jumping on board with New York Giants' QB Tommy DeVito 15 minutes of fame.

DeVito made the Giants' practice squad after a few good performances in the preseason and after injuries to QBs Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor, DeVito has taken over the starting role and has now led the G-Men to three straight wins.

After completing 17-of-21 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown and adding 71 yards on 10 carries in the win over the Green Bay Packers, DeVito has become a bit of a cult hero among Giants fans.

Get our free mobile app

One local establishment, Tailgaters in Galloway, is jumping on board and treating Giants cans to Tommy Cutlet Specials for just $15.00, which his his jersey number.

New Jersey's own "Tommy Cutlet" Does it Again! Tommy Cutlet Special now only at TailgatersNJ.com As his jersey number... this game winning dish is just $15! #goBlue #15 #howyoudooinAsiago encrusted Chicken Cutlet topped with Bruschetta Style Tomatoes and a side of Cesar Salad!