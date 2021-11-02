Taco fans, rejoice! Popular Mexican restaurant is opening a new location

The restaurant that EatThis.com said had the best nachos in New Jersey has opened its seventh location, this one being in Piscataway.

Tacoria Mexican Street Kitchen, based in New Brunswick, is known for all manner of Mexican food, and advertises that everything is fresh, with no freezers on the premises. They offer hand crafted tacos, burritos, burrito boxes, quesadillas, and nachos.

According to their website, there are six other locations: Paramus, New Brunswick, Morristown, Montclair, Princeton, and Jersey City with a location in Hoboken listed as “opening soon.”

They began, according to their website, as “two friends from Rutgers” who REALLY LOVE MEXICAN FOOD, AND WE WANTED TO SHARE OUR LOVE WITH OTHERS BACK HOME. SO WE WENT TO MEXICO TO SOAK UP THE CULTURE AND LEARN AS MANY CULINARY SECRETS AS WE COULD, AND THEN SPENT MONTHS IN OUR OWN KITCHEN BLENDING, MIXING, EXPERIMENTING AND TASTING UNTIL WE CREATED OUR OWN UNIQUE FLAVOR. Y LISTO, TACORIA WAS BORN!

They say that they’re paying homage to the vibrant colors, rich culture, and “warm hospitality of our southern neighbors.” They want to make Tacoria a “place that inspires and improves our local communities through amazing fresh food, great people and an amazing atmosphere.”

I guess that they must be doing something right; they have over 500 reviews on Yelp! with a rating of four and a half stars out of five. The reviewers at Trip Advisor also like Tacoria, they give it another four and a half stars out of five.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

