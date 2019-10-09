Sylvester Stallone brings star power to landmark NJ restaurant

MORRISTOWN — It was a serious star sighting at a landmark township restaurant last week.

Sylvester Stallone had lunch at The Grand Cafe.

While seated on the patio, the actor posed for a photo with co-owners Desmond and Alice Lloyd, as seen below on the restaurant's Facebook page.

Sly also took a photo with another staff member:

The restaurant specializes in French and American cuisine, according to its website.

More from New Jersey 101.5: