Sweets 16 — Vote for your fav in our Halloween candy bracket

Has it really been four years in a row that Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups has gone all the way in our annual Halloween candy poll? With all the competition out there does New Jersey truly love Reese’s this much? Is it time for some mercy rules? Talk about a dynasty!

Well it’s that time again. Our annual Sweets 16.

The stakes are low. It means nothing. But hey it’s Halloween season and it let’s us think about something other than coronavirus and windbag politicians for three minutes!

Vote for your favorite out of these eight matchups and we’ll see who advances to the Edible 8.

