NEWARK — Dozens of flights at Newark International Liberty Airport have been delayed Sunday due to reports of a suspicious package, according to reports.

Around 1 p.m., the official EWR Twitter account said that Terminal C levels 1 and 2 had been closed to traffic. However, there was no immediate information about the cause of the closures.

Videos posted to Twitter at around 1 p.m. show a heavy police presence outside of Terminal C. The Essex County Sheriff's Bomb Disposal Unit vehicle can be seen outside of the terminal.

A suspicious package had been found in the bathroom, according to the Port Authority Police Department, PIX 11 reported. The item was reportedly removed and people were allowed to return to the terminal around 1:45 p.m.

Authorities reportedly said 59 flights had been delayed and arriving United Airlines flights were being held until 2:30 p.m.

The Port Authority Police Department did not immediately return a request for information from New Jersey 101.5.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

See 20 Ways America Has Changed Since 9/11 For those of us who lived through 9/11, the day’s events will forever be emblazoned on our consciousnesses, a terrible tragedy we can’t, and won’t, forget. Now, two decades on, Stacker reflects back on the events of 9/11 and many of the ways the world has changed since then. Using information from news reports, government sources, and research centers, this is a list of 20 aspects of American life that were forever altered by the events of that day. From language to air travel to our handling of immigration and foreign policy, read on to see just how much life in the United States was affected by 9/11.