MAPLEWOOD — Authorities are investigating the slaying of a man and a woman that happened early Saturday morning in a quiet, leafy neighborhood.

Police first found a woman lying in the street after cops were called about 6 a.m. to a report of a woman being assaulted by a man on Walton Road.

The woman was pronounced dead at 7:17 a.m. at Beth Israel Medical Center.

While police were combing the scene, they stumbled on the body of man inside a home on Walton. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Essex County prosecutors have not publicly identified the victims because they are trying to notify their relatives.

Prosecutors did not say how the two were killed. Their bodies will be autopsied by the Regional Medical Examiner's Office.

NBC New York, citing unnamed sources, reported that the woman was an au pair — a live-in domestic worker, usually from another country — and the man was her employer. Prosecutors did not publicly confirm that information Saturday.