Suspect still sought in attempted daytime rape in Marlboro park

MARLBORO — Another distinguishing mark was added to a suspect sketch, as the police search continues for a man accused of trying to rape a jogger in a Monmouth County park two weeks ago.

The revised artist's rendering includes a raised scar or birthmark on the man's left earlobe, on the same side as a distinctive neck tattoo, as released by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

On Nov. 4 just before noon, a woman said she was running in Big Brook Park, about 100 feet off the Henry Hudson Trail when she saw a man who was stretching as she passed him.

The same man then attacked the woman with a knife, causing minor injuries to her arms, according to the prosecutor.

He exposed himself and tried to sexually assault the woman but she managed to fight him off.

Authorities said the suspect is described as a tanned, white adult male in his 30s with brown eyes, medium-length brown hair, a goatee.

He is about 6 feet and 240 pounds and was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants with a brand logo — possibly with the letter H.

Several days after the initial incident, a woman reported being approached by a man in the same park. She said that man showed the initial police sketch to her, telling her to be careful before walking away.

Marlboro police spokesman Stephen Levy said officers searched the area after the Nov. 9 call but no one matching the man's description was found.

Monmouth County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification, arrest and prosecution of a suspect.

The suspect description appears to be different than in the sexual assaults of two different women, roughly two months apart, in parks in Middlesex and Somerset Counties.

With previous reporting by Erin Vogt.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

